Chris Young's Attorney Speaks Out After Nashville Arrest, Shares Security Footage

Following Chris Young's arrest on Jan. 22 for charges including assault on an officer, the country star, who according to his attorney, Bill Ramsey, "is unable to directly comment at this time," has issued a press release with a statement from Ramsey.

"What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place," Ramsey said in the statement released to media on Wednesday. "In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC [Alcoholic Beverage Commission] needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client."

The release also includes security camera footage showing an interaction between Chris and TABC officers on Monday night in Nashville, where the 6'4" singer "was forcefully shoved to the ground," by officers, according to the statement. The videos are all taken from Dawg House bar, leaving lingering questions as to what transpired when Young first encountered the agents at Tin Roof bar that night. The footage, which has no sound, captures the moment of the alleged assault from a few different angles. While the officer did shove Young, who did fall, it is apparent in the video that Young did clearly reach out and make contact with the officer as he walked past him. Another video shows the aftermath, with Young walking backward with his hands up as the TABC agents converge on him.

According to the affidavit, Young, 38, and his friends followed the agents to Dawg House from Tin Roof, where the agents checked out the bar's credentials before leaving when Young went up to them.

"While walking out the door Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder," the affidavit said. "I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea of who Mr. Young was or what he had." The bar patrons then got between Young and the agent "and began yelling and screaming," the affidavit said.

It continued, "While all agents were trying to leave the bar, multiple people who were with Mr. Young started following agents and making the incident hostile." Young had bloodshot eyes, watery eyes, and slurred speech, according to the affidavit.

A second agent intervened, giving Young orders. According to the affidavit, Young began walking backward and refused to comply, the affidavit said. A pair of agents then detained Young before handcuffing him.