Chris Young Announces Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020 With Scotty McCreery

He has already sold out arenas and amphitheaters, and now Chris Young is going to do it again! The Tennessee native just announced he will embark on his Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020 this May, with Scotty McCreery joining him as direct support. Newcomer Payton Smith is also joining the tour, as well as Next From Nashville artists, allowing rising stars to join Young during various tour stops.

“Everyone has been asking about this year since the last tour ended, so I’m happy I finally get to tell everybody about these shows,” Young shared in a statement. “The Town Ain’t Big Enough Tour is gonna be the biggest one yet!”

The tour announcement comes while Young is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming Raised on Country album, which he already revealed will include a few special guests.

“There’s definitely going to be a bunch of stuff that people are going to be excited about,” Young promised to PopCulture.com. “Kane Brown, I’ve already talked about the fact that he guested on a song on the record, Brad Paisley, Riley Green … I just really think that this album is something that’s going to blow people away, and I’m really really proud of it. That’s the kind of hallmark for me. We got done, and I listened to everything top to bottom, and I was like, ‘This is what I wanted to make.’”

Raised on Country also includes a duet with Lauren Alaina, on “This Town Ain’t Big Enough.” See tour dates below. More information can be found by visiting Young’s website.

Chris Young Town Ain’t Big Enough Tour Dates:

May 28: Detroit, Michigan @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 29: Indianapolis, Indiana @ Ruoff Music Center

May 30: Chicago, Illinois @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 10: Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 12: Portland, Oregon @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 13: Seattle, Washington @ White River Amphitheater

June 20: Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 27: Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 28: Phoenix, Arizona @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 9: Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 10: Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 11: Darien Center, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24: Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

July 25: Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30: Brandon, Mississippi @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 31: Tuscaloosa, Alabama @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 1: Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 13: Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 14: Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 15: Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 20: St. Louis, Missouri. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21: Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 22: Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 28: Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

Aug. 29: Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 11: Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 12: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 25: Atlanta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Photo Credit: Getty/ Gabe Ginsberg