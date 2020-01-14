Chris Young Announces Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020 With Scotty McCreery

He has already sold out arenas and amphitheaters, and now Chris Young is going to do it again! The Tennessee native just announced he will embark on his Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020 this May, with Scotty McCreery joining him as direct support. Newcomer Payton Smith is also joining the tour, as well as Next From Nashville artists, allowing rising stars to join Young during various tour stops.
“Everyone has been asking about this year since the last tour ended, so I’m happy I finally get to tell everybody about these shows,” Young shared in a statement. “The Town Ain’t Big Enough Tour is gonna be the biggest one yet!”
The tour announcement comes while Young is putting the finishing touches on his upcoming Raised on Country album, which he already revealed will include a few special guests.
“There’s definitely going to be a bunch of stuff that people are going to be excited about,” Young promised to PopCulture.com. “Kane Brown, I’ve already talked about the fact that he guested on a song on the record, Brad Paisley, Riley Green … I just really think that this album is something that’s going to blow people away, and I’m really really proud of it. That’s the kind of hallmark for me. We got done, and I listened to everything top to bottom, and I was like, ‘This is what I wanted to make.’”
Raised on Country also includes a duet with Lauren Alaina, on “This Town Ain’t Big Enough.” See tour dates below. More information can be found by visiting Young’s website.
Chris Young Town Ain’t Big Enough Tour Dates:
- May 28: Detroit, Michigan @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
- May 29: Indianapolis, Indiana @ Ruoff Music Center
- May 30: Chicago, Illinois @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 10: Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
- June 12: Portland, Oregon @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- June 13: Seattle, Washington @ White River Amphitheater
- June 20: Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
- June 27: Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater
- June 28: Phoenix, Arizona @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
- July 9: Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
- July 10: Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live
- July 11: Darien Center, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
- July 24: Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center
- July 25: Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank of NH Pavilion
- July 30: Brandon, Mississippi @ Brandon Amphitheater
- July 31: Tuscaloosa, Alabama @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- Aug. 1: Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater
- Aug. 13: Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Aug. 14: Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Aug. 15: Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion
- Aug. 20: St. Louis, Missouri. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Aug. 21: Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP
- Aug. 22: Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- Aug. 28: Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
- Aug. 29: Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sept. 11: Wantagh, New York @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Sept. 12: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ S&T Bank Music Park
- Sept. 25: Atlanta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sept. 26: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Photo Credit: Getty/ Gabe Ginsberg