Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Welcome Fifth Child on ‘Most Perfect Mother’s Day’

Country star Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane shared the best possible news for Mother’s Day. The couple welcomed their fifth baby on Sunday.

“The most perfect Mother’s day…I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today,” Morgane wrote, alongside a photo of their new baby’s hand holding her index finger.

The couple did not reveal the baby’s name or gender in the post. The baby is seen wearing a mustard-colored, striped onesie.

Stapleton’s fans celebrated the news, sending congratulations to the couple on Instagram.

“Woohoo! Congrats to you – hope you and all your babies have a great day,” one fan wrote.

“Best gift ever!!! Happy Mother’s Day,” another added.

Stapleton revealed they were expecting another baby in November, during a performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“I’ve got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins about seven months ago,” the “Broken Halos” singer told the crowd. “Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

The couple welcomed twin boys Macon and Samuel in April 2018. Their birth was announced during the Academy of Country Awards by host Reba McEntire on Stapleton’s 40th birthday.

“Thank you for sharing our good news Reba! We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day. Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone’s support,” Stapleton tweeted after the show.

Morgane’s pregnancy with the twins was not easy. They were born about a month premature and needed to stay at a neonatal intensive care unit in Nashville for a week before they could go home.

“Thank you for all the love!” Morgane wrote on Instagram last year. “We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family. We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses [and] doctors at Centennial Women’s [and] Children’s Hospital in Nashville.”

She continued, “At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the NICU [and] the incredible people there kept our boys healthy [and] happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all [and] what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

Stapleton is a longtime country songwriter and finally scored a breakthrough as a performer with 2016’s Traveller. The album won the Best Country Album Grammy in 2016. He also won Best Country Album for From A Room: Volume 1 in 2018. Stapleton also has Grammys for his hits “Traveller,” “Either Way” and “Broken Halos.”

Photo credit: Getty Images