Chris Stapleton Thanks Reba McEntire for Sharing Baby News

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morganerecently gave birth to twin boys, but they did not get to reveal the news themselves. That is because country music legend Reba McEntire spilled the beans before it could happen.

McEntire made the reveal during the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night, but it seems like the “Broken Halos” singer did not mind.

On Tuesday, he quote-tweeted a video of McEntire breaking the news of the boys’ delivery and added some good news.

“Thank you for sharing our good news, Reba!” Stapleton wrote. “We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day. Morgane [and] the boys are doing great, [and] we appreciate everyone’s support!”

Thank you for sharing our good news @Reba! We couldn’t have dreamed up a better day. Morgane & the boys are doing great & we appreciate everyone’s support! https://t.co/Qt9tzx3DIA — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) April 17, 2018

Morgane took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to thank fans for the all their well wishes and included a photograph of the baby boys.

“Thank you for all the love!” Morgane wrote on Instagram. “We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family.

The twins, whose names have not been revealed, were apparently were born last week, but had to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit due to being more than a month premature.

“We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses [and] doctors at Centennial Women’s [and] Children’s Hospital in Nashville,” she wrote. “At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu [and] the incredible people there kept our boys healthy [and] happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all [and] what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

The black-and-white photo shows the boys nestling on Morgane’s chest as she looks down lovingly.

Stapleton shared his wife’s photo on to his own Instagram page, but did not add any extra comments.

The couple, who also have two other children together, revealed the pregnancy in a similar fashion on social media.

Morgane revealed the big news with an emotional Instagram post back in October that featured a black-and-white photo of the couple face-to-face on stage.

“14 years, 2 babies, [and] 2 more on the way,” she wrote. “Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round.”

Despite his absence at the ACMs, Stapleton still took home two of the eight awards he was nominated for: Album and Male Vocalist. Out of all the acclaim passed down, the album category meant the most to him.

“They are all significant and if you get one award for anything it’s a treat,” Stapleton said ahead of the ceremony. “But any of the awards that awarded the album, the album awards, because I really wanted to make an album that was good.I wanted that to be a thing, again, more than I wanted it to be, ‘Well here’s the single and eight other songs.’ So, the album awards for me were important in that we did our job in a good way, you know. Just I have such an affinity for albums that I don’t know if I want those more or if they mean more, but they are all meaningful.”

Photo Credit: ABC / Image Group LA