Chris Stapleton Proudly Raises His Children on the Road

By the time Chris Stapleton hits the road for the next leg of his All-American Road Show Tour in July, his family will likely have seven members, since Stapleton’s wife, Morgane, is pregnant with the couple’s fifth child.

Although the singer admits he might hit the road by himself at first, he has proudly taken all of his children on the road with him for the last several years, and has no regrets about their unconventional lifestyle.

“When the twins were born [last March], we took about six months where they stayed home and they traveled some with us on the back end,” Stapleton told Billboard. “We haven’t fully figured all that out because the big kids are 8 and 9 and they’re road dogs and they’re pretty resilient. Shoot, they’re better on the road than I am. We home-school and they’ve been to, I don’t know how many presidential museums and national monuments, Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone.

“They get to see this stuff that I only got to read about,” he continued. “I know there will be a point when they’re teenagers or pre-teenagers where they go, ‘If I have to get on that bus one more time I’m going to kill my dad,’ but we’ll figure all that out when it’s time. Hopefully it will make them well-rounded human beings eventually.”

When the 40-year-old kicks off his tour later this year, he will be joined on the road by Margo Price, part of Stapleton’s determination to give rising stars, especially women, a turn in the spotlight.

“It’s important to me to support people who are good at what they do regardless of gender or race or any of those things,” Stapleton explained. “But it’s particularly important that we celebrate the talent that we have, and that means women. If you’re not including women in that, then you’re probably not listening, because we have a wealth of that – almost a renaissance – of super talented women, songwriters, players. All those things are very prominent and coming into focus a little bit, more than they were a couple of years ago.”

Stapleton just tied Dan + Shay with the most ACM Awards nominations, with six nods, including for Album of the Year, for From a Room: Vol. 2, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: ABC / Image Group LA