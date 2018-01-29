Chris Stapleton Wins Two Grammys For Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song

Chris Stapleton won two GRAMMY Awards, at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, in the untelevised pre-show Premiere Ceremony. The country singer won for Best Country Solo Performance for “Either Way” and Best Country Song for “Broken Halos.”

“This is always an amazing honor just to be here and be part of this,” an elated Stapleton shared from stage after winning Best Country Solo Performance. “For this song, it’s just me and an acoustic guitar, that’s all it is. For that to win is a beautiful thing to me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stapleton co-wrote “Broken Halos” with Mike Henderson, who was in Stapleton’s bluegrass The SteelDrivers Band, before Stapleton left to pursue a solo career.

“This is unbelievable, to win this with my good friend Mike Henderson,” Stapleton said. “To win this with him means so, so much to me. I spent a lot of time with him in a van going up and down the road.”

Stapleton will also perform tonight, along with Emmylou Harris. He is nominated for Best Country Album, for From a Room: Volume 1, a category he shares with Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Thomas Rhett.

It’s been a big weekend for Stapleton. His video with Justin Timberlake for “Say Something,” from Timberlake’s upcoming Man of the Woods album, premiered on Friday, Jan. 26. Just one night later, on Jan. 27, Stapleton appeared on Saturday Night Live, where he was joined by surprise guest, Sturgill Simpson, to perform “On a Midnight Train to Memphis,” from Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 2.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ChrisStapleton