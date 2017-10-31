Chris and Morgane Stapleton Expecting Twins

Chris and Morgane Stapleton surprised country music fans when they revealed they were expecting twins.

Morgane revealed the big news with an emotional Instagram post. It was a black-and-white photo of the couple face-to-face on stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way,” she wrote. “Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round.”

Up Next: Chris Stapleton Details His Second Album of 2017

As Morgane states, this will be the couple’s third and fourth children. They met 14 years ago as they were working at neighboring publishing offices.

Chris had actually addressed the news on Saturday, but it was missed by many.

“She’s the mother of my two kids, and she’s about to be the mother of two more,” Chris reportedly said during his show at the Starplex Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.

See the reveal below.