Chris Lane surprised fans on Friday with the release of his new song, "That's What Mamas Are For," which his own mom helped him write — although she didn't know it. "She gave me this song title one night," Lane recently told PopCulture.com and other outlets, sharing that his parents had attended one of his shows in his home state of North Carolina and didn't love what they saw on stage.

"I ended up chugging a couple of beers on stage, and I grew up in a very strict household," the singer explained. "My parents did not like the fact that I did that. So after the show, they walked up on the bus and my mom walked straight up to me and she was like, 'I can't believe you would do that on stage. I did not like that at all.' And I laughed and said, 'I knew you were going to say something about that.' And she was like, 'Well, that's what mama's are for.' And I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that sounds like it could be a song.'"

"She has no clue she's given me this song title," he continued, sharing that he wrote the phrase down in his phone and held onto it until he brought writers Will Bundy and Ernest Keith Smith out on the road with him. "Tthe next day we sat down and we wrote this song, but we didn't finish it," Lane recalled. "And we thought, 'Okay, we feel like we're close on this thing, but we need somebody with just a certain skill to help us finish this song.'"

The trio called in Rodney Clawson, who quickly agreed to help out. "We called him up and said, 'Hey, we started this song out on the road, we're almost finished with it. Is there anyway you could jump in and help us?' And he said, 'Heck yeah,'" Lane shared. "He went over to Will's studio the next day. We sat down, we finished the song and I cannot wait to play this song for my mom and tell her the story."

"She won't even remember that she said that to me that night, but I feel like a pretty daggone good song came out of it," he added. "So I'm going to give it to her for Mother's Day." When he released the song, Lane celebrated with a video of himself and his mom from his wedding, writing, "Mamas are the real superhero’s."