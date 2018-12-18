Chris Lane Is Taking ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell Home for Christmas

Things seem to be heating up for singer Chris Lane, and his girlfriend, Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell! The North Carolina native reveals he is taking Bushnell home for Christmas to meet his family for the first time.

“I’m actually a little nervous because I know how my dad is — I’ve already given her the pre-warning,” Lane told PEOPLE. “He’s just a funny guy. He’ll probably ask her some tough questions.”

“I feel like I should video it,” he continued. “I want to just leave her sitting in the living room for an hour by herself and have a camera in the wall and video it because there’s no telling what’s going to come out of his mouth. But [my family is] super excited.”

The couple went public with their relationship last month, after the two walked the red carpet together at the annual BMI Awards in Nashville. The singer-songwriter just celebrated his first platinum-selling hit with, perhaps ironically, his hit single, “Take Back Home Girl.”

“When I released that song I did not realize I would end up meeting somebody that I cared so much about,” said Lane. “I’ve been so career-focused and career-driven that I haven’t put a whole lot of time into trying to find a relationship. It just hasn’t been my mindset.”

Lane hasn’t been in a hurry to find love, but admits he is surprised at how fast his relationship with Bushnell is moving.

“I’m just like, when it happens it happens,” Lane acknowledged. “[Lauren] and I have been hanging out not even that long, but realized we both like each other. We’ve been friends for literally several years and just kept in touch here and there, but she went with me to the Bahamas on a random trip.”

“We had no idea we were going to end up liking each other and it spawned into what it is now,” he continued. “‘Take Back Home Girl’ took on a whole new meaning for me, especially now that she’s going to meet my parents.”

Bushnell lives in Los Angeles, while Lane resides in Nashville, which makes their dating relationship require a little bit of extra work.

“We have to plan ahead a little bit because she is busy doing her own thing,” Lane says. “She’s not used to dating an artist and the whole lifestyle that it brings — you’re constantly on the road doing something — but we both decided we would do whatever to make it work.”

Lane also plans on visiting Bushnell’s family over the holiday season. Lane will continue his Laps Around the Sun Tour in 2019, and will also join Dan + Shay on their upcoming tour. Find dates at ChrisLane.com.

