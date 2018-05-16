Chase Rice Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Injury During Video Shoot

Chase Rice didn’t know making music videos could be so dangerous. The singer reveals he sustained an injury while making the video for “Eyes on You,” from his latest Lambs & Lions album, requiring surgery to repair the damage.

“Just showing ya here that I got a new addition to my family,” Rice says, his arm in a cast. “I showed you a couple of weeks ago. I was in Mammoth Lakes, California and we shot a music video for ‘Eyes on You.’ I said it was going to be epic and I showed later in the day that it was. I had ice on my chest. So I tore my pec and today I just got surgery for that.

“Man, it is what it is,” he continues. “It’s going to be a hell of a music video. I’m excited to release that to y’all. The biggest thing I’m upset about is I’m going to Whole Foods right now, because they said I couldn’t have pizza – little bit of bullsh–, but whatever. I’ll have some grilled chicken or something and make it nice.”

Rice co-wrote “Eyes on You” with Chris DeStefano and Ashley Gorley. The song, which says, “Speaking of the coast, remember Pfeiffer beach? / You and me, that sunset, cliffs by the sea / And the night rolled in / And you still talk about that moon that I can’t recall / But God I saw / All I needed too/ Might as well have stayed in the room,” was inspired by a romantic scene, while Rice was on vacation with his 300 pound, 6’8″ former college roommate, Garrett.

“We stop in Big Sur and we go to Pfeiffer Beach,” Rice recalls to Entertainment Tonight. “We’re sitting there and the sun’s setting, we’ve had an awesome trip together. … It’s the most perfect scene you could ask for. I’m staring at it and all of the sudden I look over to my left and I’m like, ‘Man, this ain’t right.’ I see big Garrett over there, his hat barely fits on his head, and he’s just sitting there watching the sunset. Ugh! This is the most romantic thing I’ve ever done and it’s with my big buddy Garrett.”

Rice has a summer full of concerts on the calendar, including an upcoming performance at CMA Fest. A list of all of his upcoming shows is available on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/chaserice