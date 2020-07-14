Charlie Daniels Jr. Sends Well Wishes to John Travolta Following Kelly Preston's Death

✖

Kelly Preston died on Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, and many friends and fans have since sent their condolences to her husband, John Travolta. On Monday, Charlie Daniels' son, Charlie Daniels Jr., shared a message for Preston's family on Twitter, writing that he was sending his condolences shortly after Travolta had done the same for the Daniels family after Daniels' death.

"Last week, John Travolta sent his condolences for the passing of my father, now the entire CDB family wishes to do the same for John on the passing of his wife, Kelly," Daniels Jr. wrote. "So sorry for your loss, John. Prayers headed your way." Also on Monday, The Charlie Daniels Band's team shared a photo of Daniels and Travolta together, writing that they were "thinking of John Travolta" after Preston's death.

Thinking of John Travolta on the day of his wife’s Kelly’s passing. - TeamCDB/BW pic.twitter.com/94jSZQoL4d — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) July 13, 2020

Travolta and Daniels worked together on the 1980 film Urban Cowboy, in which Travolta played Buford Uan "Bud" Davis, who frequently visits Gilley's in Dallas. During one of the scenes at the bar, The Charlie Daniels Band performed the group's signature hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," and Daniels has shared photos of himself and Travolta from the film on social media over the years. On July 8, Daniels' team used Facebook to share a note Travolta had sent to Daniels Jr. and Daniels' wife, Hazel, sharing his condolences.

"Dear Hazel and Charlie," began the note, dated July 6. "We were very sorry to hear of Charlie's passing, Our thoughts are with you at this time. Sincerely, John."

Travolta announced his wife's death on Instagram on Sunday, writing that he was sharing the news "with a very heavy heart." "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he shared. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," Travolta shared. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."