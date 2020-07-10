Charlie Daniels Funeral: How to Watch

✖

Charlie Daniels will be laid to rest on Friday morning in his Tennessee, and his funeral will be livestreamed on several sites for those who are unable to attend. The service, which is to take place at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at 11 a.m. CT will be available to view World Outreach Church’s website and Facebook page as well as The Charlie Daniels Band's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Law enforcement will assist with an escort for Daniels' body from Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee to the service. The Mercury News shares that procession escorts will be the Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Patriot Guard Riders. Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins are scheduled to perform at the service, which will be followed by a private burial at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

Flags at the Tennessee State Capitol will be flown at half staff on Friday to honor Daniels, Governor Bill Lee announced on Wednesday. "I want to begin by acknowledging the passing of a great Tennessean," he said during a press conference. "A legend in country music, an iconic man, Charlie Daniels… we will honor the life of Charlie Daniels by lowering the capitol flags from sunrise to sunset on July the 10th."

Daniels was born in North Carolina in 1936 but moved to Nashville in 1967 and considered Tennessee his adopted home. He was heavily involved in raising money for veterans and veterans-related programs and charities and he also established the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University with his wife, Hazel. In lieu of flowers, the musician's family is asking fans to donate to the Journey Home Project, a non-profit Daniels founded in 2014.

On Wednesday, Daniels was honored with a patriotic-themed service outside of Sellars Funeral Home with honors from the military and an aircraft flyover, and on Thursday night, an open visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home. Daniels died on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee from a hemorrhagic stroke at age 83.

The country icon was known for his unique musical style fusing Southern rock, bluegrass and country music and a number of hits including "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye," "The South's Gonna Do It" and his signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." He was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.