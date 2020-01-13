Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band Announce Joint Fire on the Mountain Tour

In what is perhaps one of the best lineups of 2020, the Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band just announced they are hitting the road together this year! The Fire on the Mountain Tour will kick off on April 23 and run through Nov. 7. The Scooter Brown Band will join the two iconic groups for select dates.

“We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over forty years,” Daniels said in a statement. “We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole southern-style good time.”

“The idea of us touring again with the CDB leads to all kinds of possibilities,” added the Marshall Tucker Band lead singer Doug Gray. “It’s not just about the music, but also the friendships and the reunion with the fans who’ve been with us for many years. We’ll be playing all of our hit songs as well as material from an upcoming re-released vinyl album.”

Gray previously told PopCulture.com that he was planning on working well into 2020, and beyond.

“I think it freaks everybody out when I say I’m 71,” Gray told PopCulture.com. “We all know that Charlie is in his 80’s. There’s other people, Hank [Williams, Jr.] and all them other people that’s just out there doing it. If we leave, we’re going to leave a legend of songs and preparation and stuff like that. Songs and preparation like that. And then certainly the songs are not going to die.

“I leave it up to my band now, and the band that we have made the decision to keep this thing going as long as we possibly can,” he continued. “And as long as I know that we’re still drawing as many people as we are and still playing one small place, or a big place or a huge place, it doesn’t really matter. It really doesn’t. As long as 20 or 30 people that are standing out there go, ‘My God man, I need an autograph from you tonight,’ or, ‘Where can I buy some of your stuff?,’ that’s a pleasant thought. It really is. All this is kind of funny and I wouldn’t trade it for nothing in the world. I really wouldn’t.”

Fire on the Mountain Tour Dates:

April 23 – Enid, OK – Stride Bank Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 24 – Salina, KS – Tony’s Pizza Event Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

April 30 – Moon, PA – UPMC Events Center

May 1 – Washington D.C. – Warner Theater

May 2 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

May 3 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

May 7 – Waterbury, CT – Palace Theatre

May 8 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

May 9 – Westbury, NY – Theatre at Westbury

May 14 – Jackson, TN – Carl Perkins Civic Center

May 23 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug 28 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Aug 30 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Sept 4 – Huron, SD – South Dakota State Fair

Sept 5 – Deadwood, SD – Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

Sept 11 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

Sept 19 – St. Charles, MO – The Family Arena (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Sept 24 – Meridian, MS – Riley Center for the Performing Arts

Nov 6 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Nov 7 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

Photo Credit: Getty / Gary Gershoff