Charlie Daniels 2018 Volunteer Jam Will Be Tribute to Legendary Singer

Charlie Daniels’ 2018 Volunteer Jam concert will be a tribute show to the country music icon, in honor of the 20th star-studded show.

The event, Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute To Charlie, will be held on March 7, 2018 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and feature performances by Alison Krauss, Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, Blackberry Smoke, Bobby Bare, Chris Janson, Chuck Leavell, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Ricky Skaggs. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Journey Home Project, which helps veterans returning from war.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 43 years since the CDB and some of our friends got together at War Memorial Auditorium for what was supposed to be a live recording session, a one-time happening that took on a life of its own and was to become known worldwide as The Volunteer Jam,” the Country Music Hall of Fame member shares in a press release.

Daniels’ first Volunteer Jam was held in 1974. Over the years, the Volunteer Jam has drawn dozens of performers, including Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, the Allman Brothers, Trace Adkins, Don Henley and many more.

Other artists for the Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute To Charlie are expected to be announced shortly. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster. More information on the event can be found at VolunteerJamXX.com.