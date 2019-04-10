Cassadee Pope Reveals What Maren Morris Taught Her While on Girl: The World Tour

Cassadee Pope spent the last several weeks on the road with Maren Morris, serving as the opening act on Morris’ popular Girl: The World Tour. With Pope now off the road, so she can headline her own CMT Next Women of Country Tour, the Season 3 winner of The Voice has nothing but praise for her former tour boss.

“I’ve always tried to maintain my composure on the road, even when crazy things happen, like my drummer breaking his collar bone a week into the tour,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “But watching Maren during her [GIRL] album release week, starting the tour, all in the same time, and keeping her composure and just being really chill and relaxing.

“It trickles down to her whole team and everybody’s relaxed and everybody’s cool, and they’re happy to be there,” she added. “Nobody gets overworked; that creates such a great environment to tour in and that’s something that I’m gonna continue to do and I’m gonna take from her example.”

Pope and Morris were already good friends before Morris announced her Girl: The World Tour. In fact, it was Pope who suggested she join Morris on the road, but she had no idea how much she would take away from their time together on the road.

“It was incredible. I mean, she’s one of my best friends,” gushed Pope. “Getting to travel with her and hang out with her on the road was such a treat, but more than anything, just getting to see her in her element and with this new record, it’s such a personal inspirational record. And seeing fans interacting with her on it. It’s just such an inspiration to me.

“And it was a perfect fit, like my fans and her fans are a lot of the same fans,” she continued “It was just a really fun time.”

As Pope gets ready to head out on her own tour, with Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis serving as her opening acts, Pope hopes to take the lessons she learned from Morris with her each night.

“I just had rehearsal the other day and we’re putting in some really fun songs, some new ones that I haven’t played yet, from the new album,” revealed the singer. “Some covers. I’m gonna bring up Hannah and Claire to sing a cover with me. It’s just gonna be a good mixture of a live entertaining show, up tempo, and upbeat, but also, still incorporating that singer songwriter Nashville vibe. The venues are super intimate. I’m excited.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Suzi Pratt