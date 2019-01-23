Cassadee Pope Releases New Single, ‘If My Heart Had a Heart’

Cassadee Pope has a brand-new single to share with her fans! The Season 3 winner of The Voice just dropped “If My Heart Had Heart.” The song is from her upcoming Stages record

“It’s a validating feeling to look back at a painful moment, and see how I was able to put the pieces back together and come back stronger,” Pope said of her upcoming project. “For the first time in my life, I’m confident in the way I navigate things thrown my way, and I hope someone listening finds the same strength.”

Much has happened in Pope’s life since her last project, the Summer EP, was released in 2016, including leaving her record label, Big Machine, ending an engagement, and falling in love with actor Sam Palladio.

“I had just gone through a lot of life changes, and the best way I knew how to untangle all the emotions I was feeling was to put them into songs,” Pope explained of the inspiration for the songs on Stages. “It all happened at the same time, but I’m really glad that it did because it caused me to take control of everything in my life.”

“Before I knew it, I had accumulated a collection of songs — some I had written, and others sent to me — which when put together told a story of this moment in my life and how I came out on the other side of it all,” she continued. “The greatest reward will be to bring each of them to life on all kinds of stages out on the road this year.”

Pope will headline the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, which she hopes will bring to light the talent that seems to be overlooked by female artists in country music.

“We’re talking about it, we’re doing a lot, we’re being proactive, we’re doing events like this. We’re going on tour with each other, but it’s not moving the needle as much as it should,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “I think the conversation’s really loud, but, unfortunately, it’s not coming to fruition, it’s not changing a lot of things.

“I think the main issue is it’s like we all almost have to keep our heads down and just keep going forward,” she continued, “and maybe focus more on just doing our thing, and not focusing too much on, ‘Why aren’t we getting these opportunities?’ We have to create our own.”

Pope’s tour, which includes Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis as her opening acts, kicks off on April 11 in Tampa, Florida. Pope will also spend part of the year opening for Maren Morris on her Girl: The World Tour. Find dates at her website.

Stages will be available on Feb. 1. See a complete track list below. Download “If My Heart Had a Heart” on iTunes.

1. Take You Home (Paul Digiovanni, Ben Hayslip, Emily Weisband)

2. One More Red Light (Cassadee Pope, Kelly Archer, Emily Shackelton)

3. How I Feel Right Now (Cassadee Pope, Sarah Buxton, Corey Crowder)

4. Bring Me Down Town (Cassadee Pope, Sarah Buxton, Corey Crowder, Jared Mullins)

5. If My Heart Had A Heart (Hannah Ellis, Josh Kerr, Matt McGinn)

6. FYI (Cassadee Pope, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, Maghan Kabir)

7. Distracted (Cassadee Pope, Corey Crowder)

8. Gavi (Jason Gaviati)

9. Don’t Ask Me (Cassadee Pope, Zach Abend, Corey Crowder, Cale Dodds)

10. Still Got It (Cassadee Pope, Victoria Banks, Emily Shackelton)

11. I’ve Been Good (Andy Albert, Marc Beeson, Jordan Walker)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Suzi Pratt