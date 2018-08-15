Cassadee Pope ‘Goes Where the Wind Blows’ With New Album

Cassadee Pope unapologetically moves to her own rhythm, a freedom she’s only recently begun to fully embrace. The Season 3 winner of The Voice previously released one full-length album and one EP on Big Machine Label Group, before leaving to create the music she wanted to make, on her terms.

The result is a sound unique to Pope, who is no longer consumed with whether or not it appeals to the masses.

“My new way of moving my life is kind of to just go where the wind blows,” Pope tells PopCulture.com. “Obviously have my principles and stand my ground and do what I want to do but also just to explore options.”

Not that Pope is opposed to another record label, as long as she still has creative freedom to write and record songs that matter to her.

“There is a label interested already so it’s just checking that out and seeing what that might look like,” reveals the 28-year-old. “But the nice thing is I don’t feel pressured or like I have to get a label. It’s a good place to be and to just have fun, do what I want. If that’s a conversation I’m totally willing to have that conversation. It just has to be right.

“And they have to love what I’m doing,” she continues, “and not want to change anything and not want to change my creative path. It feels so right. “

Pope just released “One More Red Light,” the second single from the upcoming set of tunes.

“I wrote it with Emily Shackleton and Kelly Archer,” Pope recalls. “We always get something really good when we write; every session I’m so excited because I know we’re going to leave with something really special. We’re just are always on the same page somehow.”

“That day I just had this idea of – I’m sure a lot of people have been there where you just don’t want the date to end, and you just want to take the long way home and keep getting to know each other,” she adds. “It’s just capturing the beginning stages of falling in love. They just thought ‘One More Red Light’ would be a cool way to tell the story.”

Pope has several shows on the calendar, and hints that she is working on future tour plans. Find a list of all of her upcoming concerts at CassadeePope.com.

