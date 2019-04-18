Cassadee Pope on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Romance: ‘I Can See the Attraction’

Cassadee Pope knew Blake Shelton before Gwen Stefani did, since Shelton coached Cassadee Pope to victory on Season 3 of The Voice in 2012, while Shelton was still married to Miranda Lambert. And Pope can attest that the love between Shelton and Stefani is genuine and real.

“I can see the attraction because she’s Gwen Stefani, and Blake is Blake,” Pope told Life & Style. They’re both great people.”

Pope doesn’t know Stefani as well as she does Shelton, but she is still a fan of the No Doubt singer.

“I got to see her backstage at his Bridgestone show [in Nashville] like two or three years ago and she was just so lovely,” Pope gushed. “She was just really sweet to take time to sit and talk with me for a while.”

Although Pope doesn’t get to see Shelton as much as she did while on The Voice, Shelton is still encouraging Pope, even if it isn’t face-to-face.

“He’s still so supportive,” Pope shared. “I had my [Stages] album release party at Ole Red in Nashville and he tweeted that out and spread the word. So that’s huge in itself. He’s super sweet.”

Pope, who is currently headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, will always be grateful for her time on The Voice.

“The Voice really gave me the confidence to step out on my own and continue to do that and it brought me to Nashville,” Pope said. “After the show was over, that was an amazing platform to be able to go to Nashville and say, ‘I’ve won The Voice.’ My finale song was a Faith Hill song so I was already going that country route so I had the voice to go to Nashville.”

Pope might be grateful for her time on The Voice, but that doesn’t mean it was easy. In hindsight, the 29-year-old calls it one of the most difficult experiences of her entire life.

“I used to think of it as taking the easy way, and then when I did it, I was like, ‘Oh, this is the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,’” Pope told PopCulture.com. “I worked with a bunch of boys in stinky vans, so I went through some tough times, and that was the toughest.”

Pope just came off the road with Maren Morris on her Girl: The World Tour before heading out on her own trek. Pope’s latest album, Stages, was released earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Getty images/C Flanigan