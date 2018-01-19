Carrie Underwood Shares X-Ray of Wrist: ‘I’m Good to Go!’

After suffering a fall in front of her home in November, Carrie Underwood underwent surgery for a broken wrist and also received between 40 and 50 stitches in her face, but the country star is now “good to go.”

Underwood used Instagram Friday to share an x-ray of her wrist, revealing that she now has some major metal in her system.

“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!!” she wrote, thanking those who helped her recover. “Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. “Bulldog” for fixing me up!!! I’m good to go!”

Underwood previously detailed her injuries in a letter to her fan club, explaining that she “doesn’t know how things are going to end up.”

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the singer wrote. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

The star explained that in addition to her broken wrist, she also injured her face and needed between 40 and 50 stitches.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse,” she concluded. “And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

The 34-year-old has plenty to celebrate in addition to her healed wrist, as her sports anthem, “The Champion,” is set to feature in the upcoming Super Bowl LII as well as the Winter Olympic Games.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer