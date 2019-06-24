Carrie Underwood Wraps up First Leg of Cry Pretty Tour 360: ‘Gonna Miss These Ladies’

Carrie Underwood will soon head overseas for the U.K. leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360. After both Maddie & Tae and Runaway June joined Underwood for the last several weeks, the Oklahoma native admits saying goodbye – even for a few months – will be hard.

Sooooo gonna miss these ladies over the summer! See you in September @runawayjune and @MaddieandTae ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/eMX7CgEZ2d — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 24, 2019

“Sooooo gonna miss these ladies over the summer!” Underwood shared on social media, along with a photo of both opening acts joining her on stage. “See you in September [Runaway June] and [Maddie and Tae] [heart emojis].”

Runaway June’s Hannah Mulholland wrote, “Miss you guys already!!” while Jennifer Wayne hinted, “Summer party one night.”

Underwood is traveling with her husband, Mike Fisher, and children Isaiah and Jacob, revealing that she has found a travel hack to make life easier on the road for the family of four.

“We’ve kind of gotten out of hotel rooms because for Isaiah, it’s hard for a 4-year-old who’s constantly looking to be stimulated,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “We started renting houses to have a little more normalcy and so he has a backyard to play in. He can be a little boy and get out some of his penned up energy. And we can make breakfast and have those comforts of home. That’s a big difference.”

The 36-year-old also revealed that 4-year-old Isaiah get his own space in every venue where she performs.

“We have this area where Isaiah can go and color or there are toys in there or he can read and paint, whatever he’s feeling,” Underwood noted. “He’s a pretty creative kid so we try to give him space to do that.”

The American Idol alum recently shared a hysterical video on Instagram of her infant son, Jacob, showing his clear preference for her singing voice over Fisher’s.

“Everyone’s a critic,” Underwood quipped in the caption.

Underwood’s overseas run kicks off on Friday, June 28, in Birmingham, U.K., where she will be joined by The Shires. Underwood will remain overseas through July 4, and then head to Canada. Her next U.S. date on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 is on Sept. 10 in San Diego, California. Find a list of all of her upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer