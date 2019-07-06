Carrie Underwood’s Sweatshirt in New Photo Has Social Media Gushing

Country megastar, Carrie Underwood is showing off her love for the iconic English pop duo, Wham! while in the United Kingdom on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour with a new photo shared to social media that has fans swooning and inspiring vibrant reactions from enthusiasts alike.

On Saturday, Underwood took to Instagram to thank BBC Radio 2’s Steve Wright to thank the disc jockey for inviting her on his show to talk about her new single, “Southbound,” her sixth studio album and her tour supporting the new record.

“Thanks Steve Wright and [BBC Radio 2] for having me this week!” Underwood wrote alongside a Great Britain flag emoji.

But while the 34-year-old shared a link for fans to listen to her interview with the BBC Radio where she spoke candidly about her experience at Glastonbury where she noted she had not been to a festival quite like that before, many were gushing over the accompanying photo that featured Underwood sporting a Wham! sweatshirt.

“Not that I didn’t already adore my fellow Okie but that shirt just elevated you another level!” wrote one fan.

“I want that hoodie!” added another.

“Because Wham! is my all time favorite and the fact that she’s wearing that shirt makes me smile,” wrote another fan.

“Best shirt ever!!!! You’re too young, but I have one from the actual concert!!!” added another.

“I knew I liked you for a reason, other than your amazing talent. My fav group growing up,” one fan wrote.

“I had that shirt. Back in my younger days. Wham was the best!” added another.

Underwood is a self-professed mega fan of Wham! and its frontman, the late George Michael. While in interview with the BBC, Underwood admitted she “searched high and low” for the shirt and will “always forever” be a fan of George Michael. Underwood credits her older sisters for broadening her musical influences, and that included listening to Wham! as a child.

When the esteemed musician passed in 2016, Underwood honored the British singer in a poignant microblog shared to her Instagram, revealing how Michael had always been a major influence on her, adding that she even cried when seeing him in concert.

“I never told him (mainly because I thought I’d freak him out) but [George Michael] has always been such an influence on me,” she wrote in the post. “As a child, his was the first voice I could pick out of the sea of voices I heard on the radio. Before I knew anything about him, I knew his voice. As an adult, I cried when I saw him in concert. His songs and his voice helped to teach me how to sing. I will forever regret not letting him know…Thank you, George, for giving the world your gifts…may you rest in peace.”

Underwood loves Wham! and Michael so much that she sang the group’s signature track, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” during an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” on the Late Late Show With James Corden in 2016.

Underwood will be resume her tour in North America after a short break, kicking it all off again in San Diego, California on Sept. 10. For more information and to grab your tickets, head to her official website.

