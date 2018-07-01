Carrie Underwood Suffers Wardrobe Emergency Ahead of Atlantic City Concert

Carrie Underwood’s pre-show jitters got turned all the way up when her concert costumes didn’t show up in time for an Atlantic City performance, reports The Blast.

The “Cry Pretty” songstress was left scrambling ahead of her Friday performance in New Jersey at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino when her wardrobe missed her flight from London, she told the crowd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, her stylist wasn’t about to let the flight drama spoil her performance, running around the Boardwalk to put together a stunning ensemble for the country star, reportedly including affordable shoes from Charlotte Russe.

Friday was special for Underwood in a different way. The Atlantic City performance was the first time her 3-year-old son with husband Mike Fisher, Isaiah, had seen her show off her stuff on stage.

“Izzy’s first show! He’s proud of his momma!” Fisher captioned a photo of his wife on stage at the Atlantic City show.

It’s been a tough year for the Underwood-Fisher family, as the American Idol winner suffered a facial injury in November after falling at her Nashville home.

“I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing and I just got clumsy and I tripped,” Underwood said in a recent interview with Sirius XM’s The Highway. “I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed a step. There’s one lone step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it was because I had to catch myself”

“I thought I just busted my lip when I walked inside,” she continued. “I went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no!’”

After 40 stitches in her face, Underwood revealed she was nervous to show off the results of her injury in public and to her family, but that it heavily influenced her new single and album, both titled Cry Pretty.

“Everything you do has an impact on the music, and everything you go through and live through has an impact on writing,” she explained. “I feel like it maybe, I don’t want to say it ended up being a good thing, but when you write you have more to write about. You’re coming from a different place.”

If there’s anyone who can overcome tough obstacles, it’s Underwood!

Photo Credit: Today