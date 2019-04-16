Carrie Underwood Tour 2019: What to Know About the Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is weeks away from heading out on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which begins on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The trek is Underwood’s first tour since her Storyteller Tour in 2016, and this time, the American Idol winner will be a mom of two when she heads out on the road. Underwood will be accompanied by an all-female lineup as she takes her 2018 album, Cry Pretty, out for a spin, impressing audiences with her stage presence, wardrobe changes and her signature powerhouse voice.
Read on to learn more about Underwood’s upcoming tour.
The tour has an all-female lineup
Underwood will be joined by openers Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, and she noted during an appearance on the Women Want to Hear Women podcast that the two groups more than earned their slots in the lineup.
“First and foremost, they’ve earned it,” the Oklahoma native said. “I’m not throwing anybody a bone by taking them out on tour with me. They deserve to be there and they’re gonna put on a great show, and I’m already proud of all that they’ve done. I’m a fan. But it’s good when women support women.”
Special thanks to @MaddieandTae and @runawayjune for helping kick off the #Southbound party on the #ACMawards! Can’t wait to hit the road with you on the #CryPrettyTour360!! 🎉⛱ PS- @CALIAbyCarrie looked great on the dancers! 👙 https://t.co/RM3VXkvHeJ pic.twitter.com/BvmPyCHN5A— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 9, 2019
The show will be in the round
Like Underwood’s Storyteller Tour, the Cry Pretty Tour 360 will take place in the round, giving fans from all angles the best chance to see the 36-year-old as she struts her stuff on stage.
“I love performing in the round,” Underwood said in a statement, via Billboard. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting.”
Both of Underwood’s kids will join her
The star’s 4-year-old son, Isaiah, joined his mom on her previous tour, but this trek will be Underwood’s first as a mom of two, as she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed son Jacob in January.
“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she told the Tennessean of touring with two kids. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”
Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019
The tour travels to two continents
Underwood will travel the United States and Canada on the tour, stopping in cities like Las Vegas, Toronto, Los Angeles, Dallas and Nashville. She’ll also cross the pond for a handful of U.K. dates during the summer, including stops in Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and London.
Rehearsals are well underway
The Oklahoma native has been sharing a number of photos from tour rehearsals, revealing that she and her band are hard at work putting together a show that fans are sure to love.
“I feel like fans are really going to be able to feel the love and all the hard work that has gone into this tour,” she said. “There’s so many people that have thought long and hard about how to make this show better than anything that we’ve ever done before. I think it’ll be easy to sit in the audience and recognize that.”
Rehearsals day 2 #CryPrettyTour360— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 3, 2019
📸: @JeffJohnsonFilm pic.twitter.com/OMHjgmm8bP
The dates
Check out a full list of tour dates below:
May 1 — Greensboro, North Carolina @ Greensboro Coliseum
May 3 — Birmingham, Alabama @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 4 — N. Little Rock, Arkansas @ Verizon Arena
May 6 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
May 9 — Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 11 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ MGM Grand Garden Center
May 12 — Fresno, California @ Save Mart Center
May 14 — Sacramento, California @ Golden1 Center
May 16 — Oakland, California @ Oracle Arena
May 18 — Bakersfield, California @ Rabobank Arena
May 21 — Portland, Oregon @ MODA Center at Rose Garden
May 22 — Spokane, Washington @ Spokane Arena
May 24 — Tacoma, Washington @ Tacoma Dome
May 25 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
May 28 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
May 31 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
June 2 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
June 9 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
June 10 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
June 13 — Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Giant Center
June 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ U.S. Bank Arena
June 16 — Indianapolis, Indiana @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 18 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center
June 20 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Fiserv Forum
June 21 — Lincoln, Nebraska @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 28 — Birmingham, England @ Birmingham Resorts World Arena
June 30 — Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
July 2 — Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro
July 3 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena
July 4 — London, England @ Wembley The SSE Arena
Sept. 10 — San Diego, California @ Valley View Casino Center
Sept. 12 — Los Angeles, California @ Staples Center
Sept. 14 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 16 — Denver, Colorado @ Pepsi Center
Sept. 18 — Wichita, Kansas @ Intrust Bank Arena
Sept. 19 — Kansas City, Missouri @ Sprint Center
Sept. 21 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 22 — Lafayette, Louisiana @ Cajundome
Sept. 24 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 25 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sept. 27 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 29 — Columbia, South Carolina @ Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 30 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ PNC Arena
Oct. 2 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 4 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 5 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 10 — Boston, Massachusetts. @ TD Garden
Oct. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 13 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 17 — Louisville, Kentucky @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 19 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Philips Arena
Oct. 20 — Jacksonville, Florida @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct. 23 — Memphis, Tennessee @ FedEx Forum
Oct. 24 — Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center
Oct. 26 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 27 — Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Oct. 29 — Chicago, Illinois @ United Center
Oct. 31 — Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena
