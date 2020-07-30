Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and More Cameo in Brad Paisley's Video for 'No I in Beer'

Brad Paisley released his music video for "No I in Beer" this week, and the Zoom-inspired clip features a number of Paisley's fans as well as some famous faces. The video, which Paisley edited himself, features over 225 people from 39 countries, all of whom are virtually connecting to drink a beer.

The clip includes cameos from country singers including Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell and Brett Kissel and several sports stars like Peyton Manning, Alex Rodriguez, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and Nashville Predators player Filip Forsberg. There are also a number of political figures including former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, ex-RNC chairman Michael Steele, Texas Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw and television personality George Stephanopoulos. Actor Fred Armisen also joins in on the fun and is shown playing drums.

Each participant, whether they're famous or a fan, has their name, location and country flag at the bottom of their video box, and many sang along with Paisley and held up beers of their own. Several members of Paisley's band were included as well as fans showing off their best guitar skills during the song's solo. There's also footage from Paisley's recent drive-in concerts as well as home clips of the singer and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, during quarantine.

The video begins and ends with footage from Zoom calls Paisley crashed during the pandemic and finishes with a news clip from when the singer bought out a beer warehouse in New York in support of two interracial best friends. "I am so proud of you, [Brad Paisley]!" Underwood joked on Twitter after the video was released. "Teaching the world how to spell beer."

Paisley originally released "No I in Beer" in April and told Hoda Kotb on the Today show that he was inspired to release the song after crashing fans' Zoom calls. "It's funny, I wrote the bulk of this song in 2018 and performed it a few times to rousing ovations from the drinking crowd in the back," he joked, "but it wasn't until this thing happened that we ended up looking around and it's like, 'This is how people are getting through it. They're having these drinking parties and people are sitting around, they're drinking and talking.' It reminds me of college, only it's everybody's at home in their pajamas. We released this because it's strangely unifying, the concept of it."