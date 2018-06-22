Carrie Underwood Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in ‘Cry Pretty’ Video

Carrie Underwood is taking fans behind the scenes of her latest video, “Cry Pretty.” The song is the debut single and title track of her upcoming sixth studio album, out Sept. 14.

“We’re at the Noelle Hotel in downtown Nashville, and we have this whole floor to shoot ‘Cry Pretty,’” Underwood shares on the first day, dressed in her costume and theatrical make-up for the video. “The song and the video are kind of when you can’t put on that brave face. It’s gotta come out sometime, and when it does, all you can do is just let it out.”

On the second day of shooting, Underwood traded the swanky hotel for a music venue in Nashville.

“Today we are at Municipal Auditorium, shooting the live portion of the video for ‘Cry Pretty,’” Underwood says. “The director for this video is Randee St. Nicholas, whom I have worked with before. He always made everything just look so wonderful.”

Underwood shows off her comedic side at the end, poking fun at her extravagant make-up.

“I guess I always cry glitter,” quips the singer. “It’s a weird genetic thing.”

Underwood released “Cry Pretty” after taking several months off to recover from her fall last year, which resulted in a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches to her face. Written by Underwood, along with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, the song was a personal reflection on the struggles she faced.

“The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back,” says Underwood. “It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

The Oklahoma native stayed out of the public eye for several months after her fall, before ultimately deciding to be honest about what happened.

“It was important to me as I started resuming my life again, and going to the grocery store, and taking my kid to school, and stuff like that,” Underwood reveals on The Bobby Bones Show. “I was like, ‘OK, somebody’s going to creep on me at the grocery store.’ And you know people are going to be like, ‘What happened?’ when they post it on Instagram.”

Underwood has received an overwhelmingly positive response since she has returned to the spotlight, earning a lengthy standing ovation for her performance of her current single at both the 2018 ACM and CMT Music Awards. Download the single on iTunes.