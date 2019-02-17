Carrie Underwood Stuns in Elvis Tribute Special Teaser

Carrie Underwood shared a preview for Sunday night’s Elvis All-Star Tribute special on NBC, which includes a performance from the country star, on Instagram Thursday.

The special ends with Underwood joining Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton for “If I Can Dream,” using a recording of the late Elvis Presley. The song was also included on Sony Music’s The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special, which was released on Friday.

Underwood also joined Yolanda Adams for a medley of Presley’s best-known gospel songs, “How Great Thou Art,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “He Touched Me.”

The two-hour show celebrates Presley’s 1968 NBC special, now known as the ’68 Comeback Special, which revived the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll’s career. Many of the songs Presley performed during that show are included in the new special, starting with Shelton singing “Trouble/Guitar Man.”

The setlist also includes Mendes performing “Hound Dog,” Keith Urban singing “Burning Love,” John Fogerty performing “Jailhouse Rock” and Ed Sheeran singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Urban and Post Malone duet on “Baby, What You Want Me To Do,” while Kelsea Ballerini sings “Always on My Mind.”

Other performers include Jennifer Lopez, Alessia Cara, John Legend, Pistol Annies, Adam Lambert, Mac Davis, Dierks Betley and Josh Groban.

“There would be no current popular music without Elvis,” musical director Don Was told Rolling Stone. “He not only synthesized everything that had come before him in a really unique way, but he influenced everybody who came after — so you can have Blake Shelton and Adam Lambert influenced by the same cat.”

“He’s great, he’s one of a kind,” Bentley, who is performed “Little Sister,” told PopCulture.com of Presley. “You can label him however you want to, but his country career was unbelievable. He had a voice that even if you didn’t see all the moves and how good looking he was and all that stuff, you just listen to his voice when he’s on the Louisiana Hayride with Faron Young and it’s like, ‘Wow, his voice is really unbelievable.’ Great singer. And lot to learn, a lot to learn not to do as well.”

This is not the first time Underwood has “performed” with Presley. In 2008, she recorded “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” for the album Elvis Presley Christmas Duets with a Presley recording.

Elvis All-Star Tribute airs on NBC Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: NBC