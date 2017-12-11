Carrie Underwood Shares Personal Video Montage From ‘Storyteller’ Tour

After Carrie Underwood released her album Storyteller in 2015, she brought the LP to life with a sprawling tour, and one song she performed had an extra personal touch. During her track “What I Never Knew I Always Wanted,” which appears on the album, the singer discusses the loves she feels for her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, and their 2-year-old son, Isaiah. Underwood sings that while she was happy before she had them in her life, nothing compares to the way she feels now.

During the trek, which ran last year, Underwood would perform the song as a video montage of photos and videos from her life with Fisher and Isaiah played behind her, and the star has now shared that video for fans to enjoy.

Photos include snaps of Underwood and Fisher together, including moments of the pair posing for vacation selfies and walking hand in hand at their wedding. As the song continues, fans get a glimpse of an ultrasound photo of Isaiah and Underwood’s baby bump before photos capture the little one’s journey from infant to happy toddler.

The clip ends with a shot of a tiny Isaiah wearing a mini version of his dad’s Nashville Predators hockey jersey.

As Underwood has been recovering from a broken wrist, the star has had some holiday fun with her son, recently sharing their new tradition of baking Christmas cookies.

“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today,” she captioned a snap of Isaiah decorating a tree-shaped cookie. “I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household! Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)!”

