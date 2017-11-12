Carrie Underwood Speaks out After Hospitalization

Carrie Underwood has spoken out for the first time since being hospitalized after a scary fall at her Nashville, Tennessee, home on Friday.

Underwood suffered a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions in the “hard fall,” and was forced to cancel her appearance at a Sunday night benefit concert. This got fans worried for the country star, and she reached out on Twitter to calm their nerves.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody,” Underwood wrote. “I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

Underwood’s husband, former Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, was out of town at the time of the fall, but he returned overnight to come to his wife’s side.

The American Idol alum has since been released from the hospital, but her rep said the injury would “take some time” to heal.

The charity concert Underwood had to pull out of, benefits Las Vegas shooting victims and those across the U.S. affected by recent hurricanes and floods and will still be held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.