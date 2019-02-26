Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Isaiah’s 4th Birthday With Stunning Muppets Cake

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, celebrated the fourth birthday of their oldest son, Isaiah, with a stunning Muppets cake, baked for the family by Underwood’s good friend and professional cake baker Ivey Childers.

“Ummm… Ivey Childers and IveyCake have outdone themselves once again!” Underwood shared on Facebook. “Isaiah loves the Muppets and his favorite movie right now is ‘Muppets Most Wanted.’ He wanted a ‘most dangerous frog’ cake and he most certainly got one! And it tasted as delicious as it looked! Thanks for making his birthday celebration extra special! #MyBestieIsABaker #IveyCake #Yum”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The celebration happened a few days before Isaiah’s Feb. 27 birthday. Although Underwood has yet to publicly comment much about her life since her family grew to four members, she did previously say she believed Isaiah would do well as an older sibling.

“He was a little confused, not really knowing how that got there,” Underwood said to CMT’s Cody Alan, recalling when Isaiah found out his mom was pregnant. “I just told him ‘God put it there,’ and we accepted that answer. He’s just gonna be a good big brother. He’s a good little guy.”

The singer is enjoying a few months at home, while she adjusts to being a mom of two, to both Isaiah and his little brother, Jacob Bryan, who was born last month. Underwood released her latest Cry Pretty album in September, and will hit the road in May for her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“There’s a lot happening, but that is what we take on as women, and I cherish every role I get to be in — the country music singer, you know, the boss, the whatever, the mom,” Underwood said, via Nash Country Daily.

The 35-year-old is not only a wife, mother and singer, but she also has her own CALIA lifestyle brand, making her a CEO as well.

“Those are all good things, and I feel like moms everywhere just know,” Underwood continued. “They juggle. I juggle. We’re all doing the same things, just in different ways. We’ve all got jobs to do, and we’ve got babies to take care of and it all happens at once, and you figure it out.”

The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is also nominated for an ACM Award for in the same category. Underwood is nominated in the category with Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Ashley McBryde and Miranda Lambert, the latter who has claimed the title every year since 2009.

Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic