Carrie Underwood Shares Her Favorite 4th of July Memory

✖

Carrie Underwood is one of the best entertainers in country music today, and according to the star, she began training for that role from a young age. Speaking to her record label, Underwood reflected on one of her favorite Fourth of July memories as a child, sharing that she loved putting on shows for her parents, though they were different kinds of shows than the ones she performs now.

"I think my favorite Fourth of July memory would be going to the fireworks stand and picking out which fireworks I wanted to do," she said. "I must have been like 7 or 8, and I came home and made a list of what order I wanted to do them in, because I wanted to put a show on for Mom and Dad, and of course I couldn’t wait until it was dark outside." Despite the light sky, Underwood explained that she enjoyed the process of planning her display and putting the pieces together, something that's certainly come in handy for her during her career.

"I made my Mom and Dad get the lawn chairs and come out to the backyard and watch some not very dramatic fireworks at like six o’clock in the evening, but I was so proud of myself, and I was so proud of the show that I put on," she said. "So, I feel like that was a little training for what I do now –— putting on shows, figuring out how it’s all going to work out."

View this post on Instagram Mornings at the Fisher house. ✈️ ✈️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 16, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

This year, Underwood will be celebrating with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob. The "Drinking Alone" singer previously told her record label that the family had used their quarantine to explore their sprawling property and think up some crafts for Isaiah.

"We are just at home, and we are trying to get out and explore when the weather’s nice enough to do so," she said. "We are so lucky that we have some land around us that we get to get outside and get some of our energy out, especially with a five-year-old, for Isaiah, trying to come up with crafts. I’ve been cooking a lot. My house is spotless. But just trying to do what I can work-wise as much as I can at home and trying not to worry and praying much like everybody else."