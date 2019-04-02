Carrie Underwood Finally Gets to Sleep in After Husband Mike Fisher Watches Their Kids: ‘It Makes All the Difference’

Carrie Underwood became a mom of two in January when she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed son Jacob, with the newborn joining big brother Isaiah, 4.

With a new baby to take care of, Underwood definitely has her hands full, with the singer using Twitter over the weekend to share her appreciation for Fisher after he took his boys to let their mom have some time to herself.

“I wanna publicly thank the hubs for taking the kiddos and letting this tired mama sleep a couple extra hours this morning,” she wrote. “If any of you fellas out there could do this every once-in-a-while for your ladies, lemme tell you, it makes all the difference in the world!”

While Underwood got a bit of relaxation in thanks to her husband, the star revealed in a tweet the next day that she had a pretty difficult moment with Jacob while out to lunch.

“Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table,” she wrote. “It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes. Never again.”

On Monday, Underwood headed back to work for the first time since giving birth, sharing that she had officially started rehearsals for her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off in May.

“You guys, today I go in for my first day of rehearsals for the #CryPretty360 tour!” she tweeted. “We play our first show exactly one month from today! It’s getting real! #LetsDoThis #CantWait.”

The 36-year-old followed that with a pair of photos from her rehearsal, writing, “Gang’s all here.”

Underwood’s tour begins on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina and will see the American Idol winner travel the country and to Canada with both of her sons along for the ride. On Sunday, April 7, she’ll perform for the first time since welcoming Jacob when she takes the stage during the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mfisher1212