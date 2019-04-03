Carrie Underwood Shreds in New Cry Pretty Tour 360 Rehearsal Photo

Carrie Underwood is showing off some guitar moves in her latest social media post. The “Love Wins” singer shared a new photo of her rehearsals for her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360, this time holding a guitar.

“Rehearsals day 2,” Underwood captioned the black and white picture.

Underwood revealed earlier this week she was officially back to work, after welcoming her second child Jacob Bryan in January.

“You guys, today I go in for my first day of rehearsals for the #CryPretty360 tour! We play our first show exactly one month from today! It’s getting real!” Underwood shared, using the hashtags #LetsDoThis and #CantWait.

Just one day later, she showed off her impressive rehearsal space, where she had gathered her band to begin practicing songs for the tour.

“Gang’s all here,” Underwood said. “Great first day of rehearsals! Can’t wait for the #CryPrettyTour360.”

Underwood will be joined on the road by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, two female acts that the American Idol alum insists deserve to be there, and not because of their gender.

“First and foremost, they’ve earned it,” Underwood shares on the Women Want to Hear Women podcast. “I’m not throwing anybody a bone by taking them out on tour with me. They deserve to be there and they’re gonna put on a great show, and I’m already proud of all that they’ve done. I’m a fan. But it’s good when women support women.”

The 36-year-old added that her first consideration was finding acts that her fans would enjoy, with the fact that both acts were women not her first priority.

“It was mainly about just putting together a great show,” Underwood maintained. “And then, it’s an added bonus that they’re all women. But I mean, I definitely feel like we need to lift each other up and support each other. And I believe in these women. And hopefully, they’ll just continue to have more and more doors open for them. Because they deserve it.”

Underwood will soon take a break from her Cry Pretty Tour 360 rehearsals, so she can head to Las Vegas for the 2019 ACM Awards, where she is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, and will also perform.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Find dates by visiting Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Emma McIntyre