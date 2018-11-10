Carrie Underwood Shows off Baby Bump in Curve-Hugging Black Dress

Carrie Underwood knows how to make her pregnancy a fashion statement.

The “Kingdom” singer showcased her adorable baby bump while walking in New York rocking a curve-hugging black dress Friday. The country music icon was photographed waving to fans as she left her appearance at Good Morning America.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The American Idol alum accessorized her long-sleeved black sweater dress with scrappy black sandals. She wore her blonde hair down over her shoulder and kept her makeup simple.

The singer previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how her second pregnancy with husband Mike Fisher was different from her first.

“When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason,” she admitted in October. “But it’s been really good.”

“I’m squeezing myself into whatever dresses I can squeeze myself into,” she said.

Underwood is preparing to fill in her co-host duties during the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville for the 11th year in a row, airing Wednesday on ABC. After that the waiting to deliver the little baby boy or girl will continue.

“I feel good,” the singer recently told E! News at CMT’s Artists of the Year event in Nashville. “I just have a strange job. I feel like I’m a working mom, pregnant, I got my stuff to do, you know, it’s just an interesting job I have, but I’m just like every other pregnant lady trying to go to work.”

Underwood recently told E! News the couple knows the gender of their baby, but they have decided to keep it a secret until the birth.

“I feel like everybody knows so much about us,” she said. “We just kinda want to keep a little secret for a while.”

The “Love Wins” singer told ET that they know what they will name their new baby,

“We have picked out a name, but we’re keeping that to ourselves right now,” Underwood revealed, adding that they are not fully ready for the baby’s arrival just yet.

“We’re fixing to move,” she explained. “I haven’t bought anything yet, we still have some of the stuff, cribs and stuff from my son, but we’ll figure it out. We’re about to move so I’ll start buying stuff once we’re there. It’d be pointless to buy it and then move it.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images