Carrie Underwood Shares Heartwarming Candid Moment With Son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood performed at the Hard Rock Cafe in Atlantic City on Friday night, and brought along her husband Mike Fisher and 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael Fisher.

The country singer posted an adorable moment to Instagram after the show of herself holding young Isaiah in her arms just before going onstage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight…,” Underwood wrote, while giving her son a smile.

Fisher revealed on his own account that Friday’s show was actually Isaiah’s first time seeing his mother perform live onstage, captioning the image, “Izzy’s first show! He’s proud of his momma!”

In November, Underwood suffered a facial injury after falling at her Nashville home that required her to get 40 stitches on her face. She spent the next several months deliberately hiding the injured side of her face from fans in social media posts, and did not appear publicly again until the ACM Awards in April, where she performed her latest single, “Cry Pretty.”

She went into detail about the injury and recovery in an interview with Sirius XM’s The Highway shortly after.

“I just fell down. I was taking the dogs out to go do their thing and I just got clumsy and I tripped,” Underwood said. “I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed a step. There’s one lone step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it was because I had to catch myself”

“I thought I just busted my lip when I walked inside,” she continued. “I went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no!’”

She said in the same interview that recovery from her injury had an effect on creating her new album, also titled Cry Pretty.

“Everything you do has an impact on the music, and everything you go through and live through has an impact on writing,” she explained. “I feel like it maybe, I don’t want to say it ended up being a good thing, but when you write you have more to write about. You’re coming from a different place.”

Underwood performed at the Radio Disney Music Awards with Ludacris earlier this month, with the rapper telling Entertainment Tonight after the event how he was impressed by Underwood’s recovery.

“She’s very strong,” he said. “Anybody who has a strong will and is strong-minded, they’ll be able to bounce back.”