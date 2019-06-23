Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Video of Baby Jacob’s Reaction to Dad Mike Fisher’s Singing

While there’s nothing quite like the soothing voice of a parent singing lullabies to their sweet infant before bedtime, it’s a whole different playing field when your mother is country megastar, Carrie Underwood.

The “Cry Pretty” singer and songwriter took to Instagram Saturday night to share footage of her 5-month-old son, Jacob Bryan having an adverse reaction to his father, Mike Fisher‘s singing when paralleled to his mother’s beloved and award-winning vocals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Everyone’s a critic…” the 36-year-old mother of two captioned of the hilarious video alongside the shrug emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 22, 2019 at 8:32pm PDT

In the footage, Jacob can be seen lying on a bed and crying uncontrollably while his 39-year-old dad sings Vince Gill‘s 1992 classic, “I Still Believe In You.” The infant is visibly distraught by Fisher’s vocals as he sings out of range several times, but suddenly turns his gaze over to Underwood as she sings a few bars of the same tune, immediately calming down and smiling.

When Fisher tries to sing again, the tot wails in protest — proving he might be the toughest critic since Simon Cowell on Underwood’s claim to fame, American Idol.

“The real reason is he was hungry and wanted your food,” Fisher protested in the comments of Underwood’s post alongside a laughing out loud emoji, which raked in a slew of comments laughing at the NHL player with others showing their support in jest.

The post received more than 1 million likes since its release Saturday night and garnered the attention of more than a hundred-thousand comments among fans and celebrity friends, including Justin Timberlake who admitted, “This is the greatest thing I’ve seen all year.”

Brad Paisley’s wife and actress, Kimberley Williams-Paisley also chimed in with a string of rolling on the floor emojis: “Oh my gosh, I’m dying.”

Underwood’s current tourmates, Runaway June took the comments section as well simply commenting, “Oh my goodness!!!!”

Underwood and Fisher, who are also parents to 4-year-old, Isaiah, welcomed Jacob earlier this year after the 36-year-old singer revealed the two had endured a lot before welcoming their second child, including numerous miscarriages and a scary fall outside the family home that left her emotionally distraught.

“I’ve always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don’t want to complain, ever.”

However, it was the miscarriages that made her truly connect with God and have her re-evaluate the grand scheme of things pertaining to her own life.

“But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, ‘Okay, I’m kind of giving up a little bit,” she continued. “If this isn’t meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I’ll understand why.’”

Underwood’s faith might be stronger than ever now, but amid the losses, she was anything but hopeful, admitting that she thought she was at fault for such tragedy.

“Of course you wonder if it’s you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong,” admitted Underwood. “I remember having conversations with Mike trying to make sense of it all.”

It was after one night of Underwood crying out to God while pregnant with her youngest, when she thought she was experiencing another miscarriage, but later discovered she was actually having a healthy pregnancy. Now, the Oklahoma native could not be more grateful for the gift of her two sons.

“We heard that everything was okay and I was pregnant with Jacob,” she recalled. “He’s just this perfect little bundle of a smiley guy.”

Underwood is currently on tour for her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty with the Cry Pretty 360 Tour.

Photo credit: Instagram / Carrie Underwood