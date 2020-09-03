Carrie Underwood’s Revelation That Family Had to Take Shelter From Tornado Has Fans Reaching Out

A powerful storm traveled through middle Tennessee on Monday night, dropping several tornadoes that caused massive damage in several areas including just east of Nashville. At least 24 people people have been confirmed to have died as a result of the storm.

Carrie Underwood, who lives outside of Nashville, appeared on the Today show on Tuesday morning where she shared an update on her family, revealing that her husband, Mike Fisher had to take their two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, to a “safe room” in the early hours of the morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

​

“I’m like texting people I know, and I’m like asking my husband if everybody’s good,” Underwood told Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly. “He said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house.

“I was like, ‘I bet everybody is crying.’ It’s 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary.”

​

Underwood also discussed the storm on Twitter, sharing a link to ways people could help. “Sending my love to Nashville!” she wrote. “I am praying for all of those affected by the terrible storm.”

Sending my love to Nashville! I am praying for all of those affected by the terrible storm. https://t.co/5WhBLm6Ode — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 3, 2020

​

After the singer shared her story, fans shared messages of support for both Underwood and Nashville.

Lifting up Nashville in my prayers today. 💗 — Megan Richardson (@therealmegan) March 3, 2020

Sending all my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected in Nashville 🙏🏻 — Julie (@julieherself__) March 3, 2020

Nashville and the country music family got together to heal after that devastating flood in 2010, they will do the same here ❤. — Long Duong (@SHD_Agent_Duong) March 3, 2020

​

Several people who were affected by the storm thanked the Oklahoma native for her words.

Thank you!! It was a super scary night & a too close for comfort call for me, but we’re both okay & even more excited/ thankful to hug your neck this week. So glad your family & babies are safe! 💙💙 ~ Jen — Carrie Underwood Fan (@CUnews4Fans) March 3, 2020

Thank you! We were so scared! My husband, daughter and I were in our half bath for most of the night. So scarey. 😔 — 💃🏻Lola💃🏻 (@justlola96) March 3, 2020

Thanks @carrieunderwood glad to know your family was safe and it’s just an odd day I have a heavy heart for sure — Will Cooper (@OfficialWill_C) March 3, 2020

​

Someone else had an idea for how Underwood could potentially help with relief efforts.

Carrie. Since you are the Queen it would only be fitting if a huge benefit concert was duggested by you tohelp the people of the Nashville area to recover — donald kavanaugh (@Annbree886) March 4, 2020

​

Fisher also posted about the storm on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Absolutely devastating to see the news this morning,” he wrote alongside photos of the devastation that read “#PrayforNashville. “I’m grateful that we are ok but really am so sorry for the loss people are suffering from today!!…..To help immediately donate to [The Community Foundation] God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea. Psalm 46:1-2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Mar 3, 2020 at 2:57pm PST

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz