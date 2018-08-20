Carrie Underwood Reveals ‘Cry Pretty’ Track List

Carrie Underwood has just revealed the track list for her upcoming Cry Pretty album. The record is due in stores on September 14.

Underwood shared the list of songs on Instagram, flashing the song titles while the title track played. A complete list of songs can be found below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cry Pretty will be released next month, but Underwood won’t embark on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 until next May, after she gives birth to her second child. Although she is eager to welcome a sibling for her three-year-old son, Isaiah, the Oklahoma native admits she is a bit nervous about hitting the road with two children in tow.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” Underwood tells Nashville’s Tennessean. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

Cry Pretty will be Underwood’s sixth studio album, and according to the singer, her best one yet.

“At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever,” Underwood says in a statement. “I think you can hear that in this new album. It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

The title track, written by Underwood along with Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose, was inspired, at least in part, by Underwood’s fall last year, and her struggles in the aftermath.

The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back,”Underwood says. “It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Pre-order for Cry Pretty, along with more information on the Cry Pretty Tour 360, can be found at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty Track Listing:

“Cry Pretty”

“Ghosts on the Stereo”

“Backsliding”

“Low”

“That Song That We Used to Make Love To”

“The Bullet”

“Southbound”

“Drinking Alone”

“Spinning Bottles”

“Love Wins”

“End Up With You”

“Kingdom”

“The Champion” (feat. Ludacris) (bonus track)

Photo Credit: YouTube