Carrie Underwood Reveals the ‘Perfect’ Way She Celebrated Her 36th Birthday

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday, March 10, without much fanfare. The “Love Wins” singer shared on social media the low-key way she rang in another year.

“Thanks, everyone, for the birthday wishes,” Underwood wrote. “I’m spending my day perfectly…on the couch, in my comfies, snuggled up with my boys!”

Underwood’s boys, of course, include her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, along with his little brother, Jacob, and her husband, Mike Fisher, who also took time to out to celebrate his wife on her big day.

“Happy birthday babe! You’re an incredible wife and mom!” Fisher gushed. “Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots.”

Fisher certainly has a lot of respect for his wife, who he contends works harder than almost anyone else.

“No one works as hard [as her],” Fisher maintained on the Nashville Predators official podcast. “You should see her schedule. I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you do what you do, because I thought I had a busy schedule.’ Fortunately we have a few months off, obviously with the newborn. We both love being at home. We’re homebodies. When you travel so much, it gets tough.

“She’s one of the hardest workers I know,” he added. “And having kids, seeing the mothers, seeing what they do at home, gives you a whole new appreciation for your wife, and all that they do.”

Underwood will soon prepare her two children for life on the road, when she kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1. And, much like with her previous Storyteller: Stories in the Round Tour, launched when Isaiah was less than a year old, the American Idol alum plans on taking care of her children while performing across the country night after night.

“That’s just what moms do,” Underwood said. “I don’t care if you’re me, and you’re on tour or whatever, or if you’re a teacher, or you’re a stay-at-home mom, or you’re doing whatever you’re doing. You figure out how to juggle. And I’m just gonna figure out how to juggle.”

Underwood just announced a series of Cry Pretty Tour 360 dates overseas, in the U.K., with The Shires serving as her opening act. Underwood will also likely head to Las Vegas for the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7, since she is nominated for Female Artist of the Year.

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as the opening acts. Find dates at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

