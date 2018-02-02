Carrie Underwood Recovering From Serious Injury, Required 40 Stitches

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

Country music diva Carrie Underwood recently revealed that she is on the mend, after suffering a fall that left her with a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches in her face.

The former American Idol winner took a nasty fall outside of her home back in Nov. and had to seek immediate medical attention.

In a recent message to her fanclub members, Underwood shared more details about the event, writing, “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

According to EW, her message continued, “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Since the accident, Underwood has not shared photos of her face, except for one that shows her mostly wrapped up in scarf.

“When in 5 degree weather, wrap your [CALIA by Carrie] scarf around your neck and face…you keep warm AND look like an awesome winter snow ninja,” she wrote in a caption on the photo.

Finally, Underwood’s message to her fanclub concluded, “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”