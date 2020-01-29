Carrie Underwood Prioritizes Time With Husband Mike Fisher Every Day

She might be a busy working mom, but Carrie Underwood still prioritizes time with her husband, Mike Fisher, every day. The 36-year-old, who shares 4-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob with Fisher, sticks to a strict 8 p.m. bedtime with her sons, which allows her time to hang out with Fisher after the boys are in bed.

“I put the kids down and we sit and watch Investigation Discovery or something and drink wine,” Underwood told Parade. “It’s all my life. It all flows and goes together.”

Underwood might end her day with wine, but she starts each day with two things: exercise and coffee. “I do need to work out and my husband does know that I need that in my life,” she acknowledged. “Even if it’s just a short workout in the morning, he’s like, ‘Oh I know you’re happier when you work out,’ and I’m like, ‘I know!’”

“I’m the kind of personality that likes to feel like I’ve gotten something accomplished and when I work out, it’s like I’ve accomplished something today,” she continued. “So the rest of my day, I’m just in a better mood.”

The exercise might get her endorphins going, but she also relies on the power of caffeine. “I’m not gonna lie,” Underwood noted. “I work out in the morning. I have my coffee, I can’t live without coffee.”

It was her desire to make a workout part of her routine that at least partly inspired her to launch her own CALIA fashion line.

“I do want to work out, but I might not have time to go do a wardrobe change and go pick up my son from school,” acknowledged the singer, “I’m not putting on a fashion show every day and changing my clothes 20 times to fit exactly what I’m doing in the moment! CALIA is about making things super versatile and going with the flow.”

“It sort of carries me through my day — that can carry [any] busy lady throughout the day,” she continued. “[I wanted to create clothes] that were technical, but things that you could wear outside of the gym and not feel like you’re about to go lift some weights at all times of the day.”

