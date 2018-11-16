Carrie Underwood Praised by Husband Mike Fisher After Oklahoma Hall of Fame Induction

Carrie Underwood followed up her CMA Awards win for Female Vocalist of the Year on Nov. 14 with her induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame one night later, earning high praise from Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher.

Congrats [Carrie Underwood] on the Oklahoma hall of fame induction!” Fisher shared on social media. “God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted. You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou your one of the biggest stars!

“Love you lots!” he continued. “Ephesians 3:20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.”

Underwood boasted about her husband, her son Isaiah, and her upcoming second child, backstage at the 2018 CMA Awards.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” Underwood said while fighting back tears. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

Underwood was scheduled to be inducted into the 2017 Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductees, but had to bow out due to her fall outside her house last year. She was joined this year by Food Network Star Ree Drummond, who stars in her own cooking show, The Pioneer Woman, and other Oklahoma dignitaries. Underwood was inducted by fellow country artist, and Oklahoma native, Bryan White.

The 35-year-old is getting ready to welcome her baby boy soon, but she isn’t planning on taking much time off after his birth. Instead, Underwood is preparing for her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts.

“Our first show date is the beginning of May so we’ll be rehearsing and stuff like that all of April,” Underwood acknowledged. “And planning basically from now until then, putting everything together. It’s exciting. I mean, it’s a blank slate. We kind of have the stage design and what we want it to be. You get to take these songs that you’ve been cooped up in a studio with, and bring them to life in front of people.”

Find a list of all of Underwood’s upcoming shows at her official website.

Photo Credit: WireImage / John Shearer