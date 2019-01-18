Carrie Underwood Poses With Fans Ahead of Birth of Second Child

Carrie Underwood posed with a couple of fans, ahead of the birth of her second child. The “Love Wins” singer, who is reportedly due to give birth any day, snapped a picture with aspiring singer Lance Curtis, and another young man.

“Look who Lawson Caughron and I got to visit with!” Curtis captioned the photo. “Shout out to Carrie Underwood!!!!! She is extremely nice and such a down to earth Young lady! She’s just as Gorgeous in person as she is on TV!! Thank you Carrie for setting such a great example for everyone else!!”

Underwood hasn’t revealed her exact due date, but we do know this pregnancy came after three heartbreaking miscarriages.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” Underwood admitted to CBS Sunday Morning. “Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

It wasn’t until Underwood acknowledged her anger that she felt like God heard her prayers.

“Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid?” she prayed. “What is this? Shut the door. Do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.”

“And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt,” she continued. “That was a Saturday — and the Monday I went to the doctor to confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great! He heard me.”

Underwood will kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May, where she will learn how to juggle being on the road with her son, Isaiah, and new baby boy.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” Underwood said. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt