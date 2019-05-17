Watch Carrie Underwood Perform ‘The Champion’ With Fan With Spina Bifida

Carrie Underwood is continuing her vow to sing “The Champion” with a fan each night while on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. At a recent show in Las Vegas, Nevada, that fan happened to be Steven Schiraldi, a fan in a wheelchair as a result of spina bifida.

Thankfully, a fan caught the collaboration on video, which shows Schiraldi trying to sing above the noise of the roaring crowd. The American Idol alum also spoke out about the performance after the show.

“My ‘Champion’ tonight!” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “Steven, you were amazing!!! Thanks, Las Vegas, for showing us all so much love! You were an incredible crowd!”

Schiraldi is a songwriter, country music fan and a big supporter of Underwood, who he first met in 2016, while Underwood was on her Storyteller Tour.

“Thank you for a magical memory,” Schiraldi wrote at the time.

Later, he also thanked Underwood for allowing him to be part of “The Champion” in a new social media post.

“Post-performance selfie!” he captioned the new photo of the two of them posing together.

Underwood previously announced she would allow one fan from each night on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to sing the rap part of “The Champion,” originally performed by Ludacris.

“I am so excited about the Cry Pretty Tour 360, and we want to give you a chance to be a part of the show,” announced the “Southbound” singer. “I’ve been so touched by all your stories, tweets, photos and videos, inspired by ‘The Champion,’ and now I’m looking for courageous fans everywhere to join me on stage at your local tour spot to celebrate what ‘The Champion’ means to you, by performing the rap in the song.

“If you think you have what it takes to get on stage, with me, and perform for your inspiration, and you know the entire rap to ‘The Champion,’ then submit your video now. For more details, check out my website. We’ll see you on the road soon!”

Underwood co-wrote “The Champion” with Ludacris (real name: Christopher Bridges), Chris DeStefano and Brett James, not only for those who play competitive sports, but for those who fight for things in their day to day life as well.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Underwood explained. “We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome. There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

Submissions are still open for fans who want to sing “The Champion” for some of the remaining stops on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. Find more information, including how to submit a video, at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

