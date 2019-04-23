Carrie Underwood Officially Releases ‘Southbound’ as Next Single

Carrie Underwood is officially heading south for the summer, with the release of “Southbound” as her latest single. The song, written by Underwood along with her producer, David Garcia, and Josh Miller, is the third single from her latest Cry Pretty album.

The song, which begins with “We got a pontoon boat with a Yamaha / People dressed like they’re in Panama / Small town, spring break / Every weekend ’round this place / And there’s a bunch of boys trying to catch the eyes / Of all the pretty girls that are walking by,” was performed by Underwood at the 2019 ACM Awards.

Underwood, who received a little help from her Cry Pretty Tour 360 opening acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June for the first part of her ACM Awards performance, later poked fun at herself for the one part of the song that she wasn’t as pleased with.

“I was supposed to ‘strike a pose’ at the end of #Southbound,” Underwood captioned the photo, which showed her with her background dancers after finishing the song. “Apparently this is the best I could come up with! [laughing crying emoji] #JustStandingThere. Thanks to all my party people for making this performance super fun!”

Underwood is less than two weeks away from the start of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, and just gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming cross-country trek.

“It is super crazy that the Cry Pretty Tour 360 starts May 1st, because it’s right around the corner,” Underwood stated. “Rehearsals have been going really great. My band is amazing as always, and I feel like every year and every album, they get better and better, and everybody gets more comfortable with each other and people just have even more fun on stage.

“I feel like fans are really going to be able to feel the love and all the hard work that has gone into this tour,” she continued. “There’s so many people that have thought long and hard about how to make this show better than anything that we’ve ever done before. I think it’ll be easy to sit in the audience and recognize that.”

