Carrie Underwood Posts New Photo of Family on Tour: ‘I Just Hope I’m Making My Boys Proud’

Carrie Underwood kicked off the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 earlier this month, where once again her husband, Mike Fisher, and sons Isaiah and Jacob, are joining her for much of her time on the road. Underwood recently posted a new photo of Fisher with their oldest son, who were enjoying taking in the show.

“One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is having my family out on the road with me,” Underwood wrote. “I just hope I’m making my boys proud of their mama. [heart emoji] #blessed #boymom #Wichita.”

Fisher recently opened up about their relationship as parents of two small children, even with the demands of Underwood’s busy career.

“I would say our marriage has gotten better since kids,” Fisher said on the DadTired podcast. “I love seeing my wife as a mom. I didn’t see some of this stuff when she wasn’t a mom. Now It’s like, it’s crazy! And I love that.”

One thing the couple does actively work on is finding time for the two of them, which is a bit problematic when Underwood is on tour.

“There’s so many people around us, sometimes there’s just not a lot of us together,” Fisher acknowledged. “I think one of the big strengths of our marriage is the trust that we have. She knows, and I know that, regardless, we’re in this together.”

The whole family stayed on the road for the first leg of Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, but are splitting the time up for the second leg, thanks to their 4-year-old’s schedule.

“It’s different, but it’s been broken up,” Fisher said. “We’ve been able to be at home a fair amount this summer and in the fall — Isaiah will be in school so we’ll kind of take him in and out. He’ll be able to be on tour a little bit … As long as we’re together as much as we can, you just make it work.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, which includes Runaway June and Maddie & Tae as her opening acts, will wrap up on Oct. 31, only a couple weeks before Underwood heads to the CMA Awards, to serve as host of the live televised show for the 12th year in a row, this time with help from Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Find all of Underwood’s upcoming concerts by visiting her website.

