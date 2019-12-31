Carrie Underwood Shares Most Memorable Moment of 2019, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

With social media looking back their own events from the past year, country megastar, Carrie Underwood also got in on the fun this New Year’s Eve, posting a photograph of her most memorable moment of 2019, and it’s certainly a good one! The 36-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday to share a side-by-side snapshot of her with baby Isaiah, whom she gave birth to earlier this year and an image of her husband, Mike Fisher sitting with the couple’s two boys and their family dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:17am PST

“And the most memorable moment of all in 2019…becoming a family of four was the best way to start off the new year as we welcomed our precious Jacob!” Underwood wrote in the caption alongside blue heart emojis and the hashtag, “memorable moments.”

Underwood gave birth to her second child with Fisher this past January, sharing the news initially in an Instagram post alongside photos of the wee, tiny infant. Fans loved the heartwarming moment the “Southbound” singer shared, taking to the comments section of her social media expressing their love for the adorable pictures.

“So very precious,” wrote one fan.

“[LOVE]! Happy new year to you & your family,” added another.

“So precious,” added a fan on Twitter. ” I can’t believe he is almost 1 woah. Wishing you guys nothing but the best in the new year.”

“You and your family are beautiful,” wrote another. ” I hope your 2020 is as awesome as you.”

“The most precious family ever,” added another. “Many more blessings to you in the new year!”

The tender moment comes off the heels of Underwood announcing on Monday that after 12 consecutive years of hosting the CMA Awards, she would be stepping down from the honor — a moment in time she is incredibly grateful for. Joined for the first 11 years by fellow country star, Brad Paisley, this year the mother-of-two and multi-award winning artist co-hosted the event with living legends, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire this past November. Underwood made the surprising announcement on Instagram Monday.

“One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton,” she wrote. “I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it. It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes.”

She went on to express her humble gratitude to “everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years,” adding how it’s time to pass the baton.

“It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do,” she wrote. “I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”

