Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Serve up a Fright With Spooky Halloween Selfie

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher celebrated Halloween on Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 for the trek’s last night in Detroit on Thursday, starting the day with a spooky selfie. Underwood used her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself and Fisher cuddled up on her tour bus, with the duo using a filter to give them a holiday-appropriate effect including purple eyes.

“Happy Halloween,” the “Drinkin’ Alone” singer wrote over the snap, adding GIFs of a fanged mouth dripping blood and a pumpkin.

Later in the day, the duo celebrated in costume, with Underwood dressing as a Care Bear in a bright pink onesie with a rainbow on it. Her husband was “Buck Daniels” in a Carrie Underwood tank top, jeans, a baseball cap, sunglasses and a giant mustache and their two sons were characters from The Grinch.

Isaiah, 4, was painted green and in full fur as the Grinch himself, while his 9-month-old brother Jacob was dressed in a cozy dog costume as the Grinch’s canine sidekick, Max.

“Hope everyone had a good #Halloween !” Underwood captioned a family photo on Instagram. “Lots of love from Cheer Bear, The Grinch, Max and Buck Daniels…”

Another photo on Underwood’s Story showed her painting Isaiah’s face green, proving that her makeup skills extend the glitter tears she expertly applied each night during her show.

“My Grinch,” the Grammy winner wrote over the behind-the-scenes snap.

According to his mom, Isaiah had the time of his life on the Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“They love it. Well, I mean, Jake would be fine no matter where we were,” she said of her sons during a recent visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Somebody recently called [Isaiah] ‘The Mayor of Catering’ because he’s just like, ‘Hi, everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone,” she revealed. “He’s got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He’s such a people guy. So he’s living the dream.”

Speaking to her record label earlier this year, the 36-year-old reflected on her life as a mom of two, explaining how things have changed in their family with the addition of Jacob.

“It’s kind of crazy to think,” Underwood said. “Sometimes I’ll literally look at my husband and be like, ‘We have two sons. We have two kids. We’ve been married for almost nine years. We have two children. We live on a farm.’ Like it’s just weird to think how life turns out sometimes. Life is very different with two. We kind of got out of that baby stage with Isaiah. He’s much more self-efficient, and he can brush his own teeth and put his own clothes on, and he’s making decisions for himself, and then we start all over with the little squishy one again.”

“You forget how hard it is, to be honest, but you just figure your way through it. I am so blessed to have Isaiah who is super helpful and super sweet, and he loves his little brother.”

