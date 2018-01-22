Carrie Underwood Shares Husband Mike Fisher and Son’s ‘Story Time’

Carrie Underwood often gives fans glimpses of her son, Isaiah, on social media, and the singer used Instagram over the weekend to share an adorable moment between the toddler and his dad, Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher.

In the clip Underwood posted, Fisher reads Isaiah a book about Noah and his ark, stopping to ask his son to name the animals featured on the page. The 2-year-old successfully identifyies the lion, zebra, bat and giraffe before naming Noah.

“Story time with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts,” Underwood captioned the clip.

The video also received a few comments from Underwood’s famous friends, with Lauren Alaina writing, “I’m commenting again because my heart melted when he said, ‘Noah.’”

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott also commented, sharing that she and her daughter, Eisele, are big fans of the sweet moment.

“Eisele and I have watched this a dozen times!” she wrote. “I love how he says ‘zebras!’ Such a smart, precious boy!”

Underwood is currently recovering after suffering a fall in front of her home in November that required her to undergo surgery for a broken wrist and receive between 40 and 50 stitches in her face.

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” she recently wrote to fan club members. “I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she added. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com