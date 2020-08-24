Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Fans Can’t Get Over Their Clay Shoot Outing

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher do their best to lead as normal of a life as possible, and one of the many things the couple loves to do together is getting outdoors. This week, Fisher put his love of hunting to use for a charitable cause, hosting the first annual Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot.

The event benefited the Nashville Predators Foundation and was supported by several sponsors including Fisher’s hunting apparel company Catchin’ Deers. The former Predators player shared several photos from the event on Instagram, including a snap of Underwood getting in on action with a firearm in her hand and a pair of blue glasses on. Fisher also shared a group shot as well as a photo of himself driving a golf cart with his wife by his side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First annual clay shoot was a huge success!” he wrote. “Thank you [Predators Foundation] and all those who came out today! Can’t wait for next year!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Nov 18, 2019 at 6:16pm PST

Fans were happy to see the couple supporting one another, writing comments including “You guys are so cute!!” “Nice to see Carrie giving it a go,” “Love this, glad it was a success,” “Awesome! Love you guys!!” and “I freakin’ love that you’ve got a wife who does this with you!”

“Awesome cause! Love how you and Carrie always show up to support one another!” someone else added, referencing the couple’s two sons. “Isaiah and Jake have some great examples!”

Fisher got a little less support from his wife last week when he posted a parody music video for Catchin’ Deers that was a cover of Lonestar’s “Maybe I’m Amazed,” with the lyrics rewritten to be about a buck. In the video, Fisher enthusiastically sang his new version of the song while dressed in full camouflage.

“Don’t make me unfollow you,” Undewood cracked in her husband’s comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Nov 15, 2019 at 7:19am PST

Underwood and Fisher recently wrapped up some family time on the road when Underwood finished her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on Oct. 31, though she didn’t get much downtime before hosting the CMA Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton last week. Now, the couple has a chance to enjoy a bit of downtime as they prepare for their first holiday season as a family of four with baby Jacob, who was born in January.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond