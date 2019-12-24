Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher: All the Cutest Photos Shared of Baby Jacob so Far

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, son Jacob Bryan, in January, officially making the Fishers a family of four.

Jacob joins big brother Isaiah, 4, and while Underwood doesn’t post her children on her social media pages a whole lot, when she does, the photos are bound to be adorable, whether the boys are hanging with their dad or cuddling up with mom.

Keep scrolling to see all the photos Underwood and Fisher have shared of Jacob so far.

He’s Here!

The “Southbound” singer announced Jacob’s birth with three family photos taken at the hospital — one of Fisher cradling his younger son, one of Underwood in a hospital bed with Jacob on her chest and one of a fedora-clad Isaiah holding his little brother with some help from dad.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” Underwood’s caption read. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

‘Miracle Baby’

After Jacob’s birth, Fisher posted a photo of himself cradling his son to his chest along with a caption referencing the difficult journey he and Underwood went on before welcoming their second child.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!” he wrote. “The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

Happy Birthday, Isaiah

For Isaiah’s birthday in February, Fisher shared a video of his wife entertaining their kids by singing “Happy Birthday” after sucking the helium out a balloon, with Isaiah clearly loving the trick as Jacob reclined in his mom’s arms.

Baby Toes

Underwood’s first photo of Jacob following his birth was a snap of the infant’s chunky baby feet resting on a jean-clad thigh presumably belonging to the Oklahoma native.

“Want. To. Eat. These. Toes.,” she wrote in the caption.

Multitasking Mom

The singer embarked on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May with both of her boys joining her for the trek, which means that balancing mom life and tour life is a must. Judging by this snap Fisher shared for Mother’s Day, it seems that the 36-year-old has mastered that balance, with the photo finding Underwood sitting in a chair getting her hair done ahead of a show while feeding Jacob.

“Happy mother’s day to all the moms out there and to this great mother!!” Fisher wrote. “She does it all like my mom. Grateful for them both!! The boys and I are Blessed!”

Father’s Day

For Father’s Day, Underwood posted a photo of Fisher holding Jacob as Isaiah sat behind his dad on a couch, doing his best to get the former NHL star’s attention.

“I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood!” she wrote. “To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day! @mfisher1212 your boys sure do love you and are are so lucky to have you!”

Critic in the Making

The family’s most recent Jacob content, and ostensibly their best yet, was a video Underwood shared of the infant lying on a bed as his parents serenaded him with Vince Gill’s “I Still Believe in You” with varying degrees of success.

“Everyone’s a critic…,” Underwood cracked in her caption.

